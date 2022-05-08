| Drunk Driving Three Booked For Consuming Liquor On Bike In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:56 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Hyderabad: Three youngsters who were moving on a motorcycle allegedly consuming liquor on road were nabbed and booked by the police.

The three – Yogendra Kumar, P Ganesh and Mahesh were moving on a motorcycle on May 1, at Banjara Hills road when some persons clicked their picture and posted on Twitter while tagging the Hyderabad Police. Taking note of the complaint, the police higher-ups directed the local police to trace them.

“With the help of surveillance cameras we got the vehicle number and traced the trio. A case is booked under MV Act and other laws,” said Banjara Hills Inspector, K Nageshwar Rao.

