Drunk gym trainer’s leg fractured, cops claim ‘act of self-defense’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old gym trainer from Mettuguda suffered a leg fracture after what the Chilkalguda police say was an act of self-defense while trying to take him into custody.

A video that has gone viral, however, shows much more, with at least four cops seen trying to overpower Surya Arokia Raj, who is mostly on the ground throughout the video. The ‘act of self-defense’ by the cops include one cop literally stepping on Arokia Raj to pin him down to the floor, while another is seen trying to pry out a bamboo stick from Arokia Raj, again by kicking him. Another cop is also seen kicking him back onto the floor when Arokia Raj tries to take a helmet from the cop.

The incident occurred reportedly around midnight Friday after Arokia Raj, a resident of Lalaguda, went to his mother’s place at Mettuguda. He allegedly had an argument with a person from the neighbourhood and both abused each other, with Arokia Raj trying to barged into the latter’s house apart from allegedly trying to attack him and his pregnant wife.

Following a call on Dial 100 from the neighbour, four personnel from the Chilkalguda police reached the spot and asked Arokia Raj to accompany them to the police station as a nuisance complaint was lodged against him.

Arokia Raj reportedly told them that it was late night and he would be in the police station the next morning. The cops did not agree and reportedly tried to shift Arokia Raj, who was in an inebriated condition, to the police station.

The Chilkalguda police, who denied allegations of high-handedness and said they did not assault him, claimed they had only tried to remove the stick to which he held on tight. As per the cops’ version, he resisted and abused them apart from trying to attack them with a bamboo stick. With the cops trying to use force, local residents gathered and the cops left the place, leaving Arokia Raj on the spot.

It is learned that local residents shifted the man in an ambulance to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors found he had suffered a fracture in his left leg. Arokia Raj’s mother has demanded suspension of the cops involved in the incident.

