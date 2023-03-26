Drunk woman attacks auto driver in Peddapalli

An allegedly drunk woman refused to pay an auto-rickshaw driver and reportedly attacked him with stones in Godavarikhani town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Peddapalli: An allegedly drunk woman refused to pay an auto-rickshaw driver and reportedly attacked him with stones in Godavarikhani town on Saturday night.

According to police, a resident of Karimnagar town, the autorickshaw driver Thirupathi, who operates from Ramnagar auto stand, was approached on Saturday night by the woman, asking him to drop her in Godavarikhani town.

Thirupathi asked her to pay Rs.1,500 and she agreed to pay Rs.1,000. After reaching Godavarikhani chowk, she entered an argument with him and instead of paying him, she allegedly abused him and attacked him with stones.

Passersby gathered at the spot and informed the police. When checked, a liquor bottle was found in her bag. Based on the complaint lodged by Thirupathi, police shifted the woman to the police station.