Telangana: Sarpanch attempts suicide after officials demand bribe in Peddapalli

Sarpanch, Annadi Ravinder Reddy, allegedly attempted to die by suicide, reportedly after officials demanded a bribe for releasing pending bills

Published Date - 09:53 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Peddapalli: Sarpanch of Regadimaddikunta of Sultanabad mandal, Annadi Ravinder Reddy, allegedly attempted to die by suicide, reportedly after officials demanded a bribe for releasing pending bills.

Ravinder Reddy allegedly consumed a pesticide in front of the Sultanabad MPDO office. Other people who saw this immediately shifted him to the local government hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Ravinder Reddy is learned to have said that he incurred debts by doing different works worth Rs 25 lakh. When he approached officials to clear the bills, they allegedly demanded a bribe, following which he decided to end his life.