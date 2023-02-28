Woman’s body donated to Ramagundam medical college

She died of ill health on Saturday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Peddapalli: The body of a 85-year-old woman, Devika Parthasaradi, was handed over to Ramagundam Medical College on Tuesday.

A resident of Shivajinagar of Godavarikhani, Devika had given a written consent to Sadashaya Foundation to donate her eyes, organs and body after her death. She died of ill health on Saturday night.

According to her wish, representatives of Sadashaya Foundation collected her eyes and donated to Vasan Eye bank while the body was donated to the Ramagundam Medical College.