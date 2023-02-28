Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Home | Telangana | Womans Body Donated To Ramagundam Medical College

Woman’s body donated to Ramagundam medical college

She died of ill health on Saturday night

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:53 PM, Tue - 28 February 23
Woman’s body donated to Ramagundam medical college
She died of ill health on Saturday night

Peddapalli: The body of a 85-year-old woman, Devika Parthasaradi, was handed over to Ramagundam Medical College on Tuesday.

A resident of Shivajinagar of Godavarikhani, Devika had given a written consent to Sadashaya Foundation to donate her eyes, organs and body after her death. She died of ill health on Saturday night.

According to her wish, representatives of Sadashaya Foundation collected her eyes and donated to Vasan Eye bank while the body was donated to the Ramagundam Medical College.

Related News

Latest News