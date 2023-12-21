Dual lobe liver transplant successful at Star Hospitals in Gachibowli

In dual liver transplantation, one graft of liver from each of two donors is implanted into a recipient.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

In dual liver transplantation, one graft of liver from each of two donors is implanted into a recipient.

Hyderabad: Transplant surgeons at Star Hospitals, Gachibowli, on Thursday announced successful dual lobe liver transplant on a 35-year-old male patient from Kurnool, who was suffering from end-stage liver disease.

In dual liver transplantation, one graft of liver from each of two donors is implanted into a recipient. Such a transplant procedure offers sufficient size of donor liver to the patient (recipient) and at the same time also provides higher degree of safety to the two donors. In this case, part of liver was donated to the patient by his wife and brother.

Dr. Raghavendra Babu, Chief Liver Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgeon, Star Hospitals, who led the surgery, said that the patient was overweight and was struggling with end-stage liver failure. “Many patients don’t survive such medical conditions. However, the dual lobe liver transplant is a ray of hope for such patients,” Dr Rahul Medakkar, Group COO, Star Group of Hospitals, said.

A team of senior doctors from multiple departments completed the surgery in 16-hours, Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Managing Director, and Dr. Ramesh Gudapati, Joint Managing Director of Star Group of Hospitals, said.