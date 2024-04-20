| 23 Year Old Patient From Mauritius Gets Neurostimulator Implanted For Chronic Headache At Aig Hospitals In Hyderabad

Being dubbed as Asia’s first, the neurostimulator was implanted on a 23-year-old female patient from Mauritius who suffered from medically refractory, a condition in which epilepsy can’t be treated through medication, debilitating chronic migraines with autonomic symptoms.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 April 2024, 03:45 PM

Hyderabad: The neurosurgical team of AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli achieved a groundbreaking feat in the field of neurosurgery and pain management by successfully completing high cervical spinal cord stimulator implantation (Neurostimulator) for treatment of chronic headache.

All existing medical therapy options had been exhausted and she continued to be in excruciating pain before the surgery. Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals said “Chronic pain is often not given much importance, but it impairs a patient’s life sometimes throughout their lifetime. This kind of implant can offer complete relief to desperate patients”.

The surgery was led by Dr. Siddharth Chavali, Chronic Pain and Neuromodulation specialist at AIG Hospitals along side Dr. Subodh Raju, Director, Neurosurgery.

Dr. Subodh Raju said “The stimulator will help manage patient’s migraine effectively, and we are hopeful that it will significantly improve her quality of life. Indeed, the patient has already reported significant improvement in her quality of life, which is a testament to the potential of neuromodulation in treating chronic pain conditions.”

Dr. Siddharth Chavali said that implantation process is a sophisticated procedure, especially challenging due to the delicate nature of the area and the precision required. Our success with this operation opens new doors for patients suffering from similar debilitating conditions, offering them a new lease on life without the shadow of chronic pain,” he said.

The neurostimulator implant procedure involves the placement of a device that delivers mild electrical impulses to targeted nerves, effectively interrupting pain signals and providing relief to patients suffering from chronic headaches. The device delivers minor electrical signals through a lead positioned in the epidural space. These signals intercept pain messages before they reach the brain, resulting in a sensation of pain relief for patients rather than experiencing the pain itself. This innovative approach represents a significant advancement in the management of chronic pain conditions, offering new possibilities for patients to reclaim their lives.