Dubai’s AquaFun founder Ahmed Ben Chaibah inspires others to keep going on while also spreading joy around

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:37 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Water Park is one of the best places to make happy memories. People can go there

with family, friends or even alone. In Dubai, entrepreneur Ahmed Ben Chaibah has builta waterpark in Dubai that not only brings joy to people, but it is also lavish andmagnificent in appearance. Ahmed created the largest inflatable water park in the world,AquaFun. The intention was to make sure people chill and have lots of good time during the summers.

AquaFun started in 2016 and since then, it has made people happy, making it highly well-liked by the Emarati community. The water park now spans 42,400 square metres. The area is now greater than three times what it was in 2016.

Along with families, the water park’s goal is to make people’s lives more enjoyable and to give them some relaxation. AquaFun does this by offering physical entertainment via an obstacle course made for people of all ages. The water park can handle up to 1000 people at once and has about 100 challenges.

There are many reasons that make Ahmed Ben Chaibah’s AquaFun one of the best waterparks in Dubai. But it instantly catches people’s attention as it is constructed in the shape of Dubai’s official logo. The water park incorporates the Arabic and English words I heart Dubai and I heart Expo 2020 Dubai, which is also visible from aerial view. Being anchored in the Gulf of Mexico just across from JBR Beach earned AquaFun a Guinness World Record recently.

The founder of AquaFun, Ahmed Ben Chaibah, explains why he decided to build the water park and claims that he wanted to contribute to people’s enjoyment. We can still have fun only because we get older, he asserts. The waterpark has made Ahmed one of the most inspiring personalities in Dubai. While running a successful business, he’s making people’s lives better by ensuring that they have a good time.