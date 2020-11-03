Dubbak bypoll: Bandi Sanjay seeks EC intervention

Referring to the Siddipet incident, Sanjay on Monday claimed that it was the BJP workers who were attacked by TRS activists and sought action against them

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused TRS leaders of trying to lure voters with money to win Dubbak by-poll through devious means.

Referring to the Siddipet incident, Sanjay on Monday claimed that it was the BJP workers who were attacked by TRS activists and sought action against them. He alleged that the TRS Ministers and MLAs were distributing money.

“However, BJP victory in Dubbak is imminent,” he said, and demanded that the Election Commission take steps to ensure free and fair election on Tuesday.

