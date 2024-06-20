Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appointed new Andhra Pradesh DGP

1989 batch IPS officer, who is currently Commissioner of Public Transport Department, to serve as DGP (Coordination) with full additional charge of DGP (Head of Police Force) until further orders

By PTI Published Date - 20 June 2024, 09:57 AM

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. Photo: X

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government has appointed Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao as new Director General of Police (DGP) of the State.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued an order on Wednesday night transferring the 1989 batch IPS officer, who is currently Commissioner of Public Transport Department, as the DGP (Coordination) with full additional charge of DGP (Head of Police Force) until further orders.

Incumbent DGP Harish Kumar Gupta was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (Home), a separate order said. Gupta was appointed as DGP when the poll code was in force, replacing Rajendranath Reddy.