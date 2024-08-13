Early morning showers drench Hyderabad, IMD predicts light rains throughout the day

In the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am, Khairatabad recorded 83.5 mm of rainfall, the highest in the city
Hyderabad: Early morning showers brought Hyderabad’s daily routine to a standstill on Tuesday as several localities in the city witnessed heavy to moderate rainfall.
In the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am, Khairatabad recorded 83.5 mm of rainfall, the highest in the city. Banjara Hills recorded 46.3 mm of rainfall, Maitrivanam 37.5 mm, and Yousufguda 34 mm of rainfall.
Musheerabad, Seethaphalmandi, Mettuguda, Maredpally, Nampally, and Shaikpet experienced moderate showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rains throughout the day.