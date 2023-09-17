Earthquake jolts off Indonesia

At 4:17 a.m. local time on Sunday, an earthquake struck, with its epicenter situated 84 km northeast of Tambrauw district at a depth of 10 km, according to the information provided by the weather agency as cited in a report by Xinhua news agency.

By IANS Updated On - 05:29 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Jakarta: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rocked off Indonesia‘s eastern province of West Papua on Sunday, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The agency added the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves.