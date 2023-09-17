Sunday, Sep 17, 2023
Home | News | Earthquake Jolts Off Indonesia

Earthquake jolts off Indonesia

At 4:17 a.m. local time on Sunday, an earthquake struck, with its epicenter situated 84 km northeast of Tambrauw district at a depth of 10 km, according to the information provided by the weather agency as cited in a report by Xinhua news agency.

By IANS
Updated On - 05:29 PM, Sun - 17 September 23
Earthquake jolts off Indonesia

Jakarta: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rocked off Indonesia‘s eastern province of West Papua on Sunday, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake occurred at 4:17 a.m. Jakarta time on Sunday with its epicentre located 84 km northeast of Tambrauw district with a depth of 10 km, the weather agency said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The agency added the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves.

Related News

Latest News