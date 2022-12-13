EAS Sarma lauds Telangana model in promoting heritage sites

Telangana govt has been consciously preserving and promoting the State's historic, heritage sites and has even succeeded in getting them recognition as world heritage sites by such world bodies as UNESCO. This was the observation of former Secretary to GoI EAS Sarma in a strongly worded letter to CS of AP.

Visakhapatnam: “The Telangana government has been consciously preserving and promoting the State’s historic, heritage sites and has even succeeded in getting them recognition as world heritage sites by such world bodies as UNESCO. In contrast, the Andhra Pradesh government was adopting policies to prefer real estate activity at the cost of conserving sites such as Bavikonda-Thotlakonda stretch, which deserve to be proposed for recognition as world heritage sites. I hope that the people of AP become aware of this!”

This was the observation of former Secretary to the Government of India EAS Sarma in a strongly worded letter on Tuesday to the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, KS Jawahar Reddy, drawing the latter’s attention to a GO issued last year in which the state government had surreptitiously and fraudulently denotified the sacred Thotlakonda Buddhist Archaeological site, originally notified by the government in 1978, ‘keeping the people of Vizag and the people of AP in the dark’.

That such a fraud had been committed by a department headed by a responsible, senior officer of the government, and with the blessings of the political executive, marked a new low in governance, which was unfortunate and highly disappointing, he pointed out and appealed to the Chief Secretary to move the State Cabinet and get GORt No 131 dated 31-7-2021 revoked forthwith, as it was a fraudulent order issued clandestinely, keeping the public in the dark, only to help undesirable real estate activity, to the detriment of conservation of the archaeological evidence around the Thotlakonda Hill.

Recalling that the Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Dept (YAT&C) had issued GORt No 21 dated 12-2-2021 proposing denotification of GORt No 627 of 1978 (compressing the area of Thotlakonda from more than 3,000 acres to 120 acres), calling for objections, if any, from the public, as required in Section 4 of the Andhra Pradesh Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960 (Act VII of 1960) [APAHMASRA], he said several citizens of Visakhapatnam who are proud of the heritage value of Thotlakonda dating back to the 3rd Century BC, registered their detailed objections, hoping that the YAT&C Dept would diligently apply its mind and revoke GORt No 21.

“GORt No 627 of 1978 referred above was issued by the then Education Dept after due deliberation, considering the possibility of a vast stretch of land between the Thotlakonda and Bavikonda hills having highly valuable archaeological evidence. Accordingly, in the specific case of Thotlakonda, GORt No 627 was issued in 1978 covering the entire area of S. No.314 of Mangamaripeta hamlet of Kapulauppada village in Bheemunipatnam Taluk, stretching over an extent of more than 3,000 acres, though the local Revenue officials, not fully appreciative of the potential value of the land, were content suggesting notification under the Act only to the extent of the area excavated till then. But for the far sightedness of those who headed the Archaeology Dept at that time and the vision displayed by the senior officers and the senior political leaders, such a far reaching government order as GORt No 627, protecting the vast stretch around Thotlakonda, would not have been issued,” he opined.

Dr. Sarma noted that corroborating the vision displayed by the highest in administration and the senior political executive at that time, a research scholar, Lars Fogelin, doing his doctoral research, more than two decades later, conducted surface investigation of the Thotlakonda area around 2000-02, with prior permission from the Archaeology Dept, and found more than 150 Buddhist and other archaeological features all around the Thotlakonda Hill. His Ph D thesis, later published as a book, is available in the public domain. The Archaeology Dept is fully aware of this and are in possession of the artefacts found by Lars Fogelin and formally handed over to the department.

But in recent times, the State committed the mistake of bringing the Archaeology Dept, a highly professional statutory authority, under the administrative control of the YAT&C Dept, as such a step would suppress the voice of the archaeologists in preference to promoting predatory tourism that has the effect of damaging the archaeological assets, and this was exactly what had happened in the case of Thotlakonda, he said.

Dr. Sarma also remarked that the justification cited by the YAT&C Dept for denotifying the Thotlakonda area, as originally notified in GORt No 627, compressing it from more than 3,000 acres to 120 acres, was a trivial and a laughable one, that an error occurred due a “clerical mistake”, committed by the government, drawing its inspiration from an isolated, uninformed report from the local Tehsildar. “The justification so simplistically put forward defies any logic, as successive governments since 1978, over a timeframe of more than seven decades, had not thought of any such mistake but the senior officers of the present YAT&C Dept had suddenly chosen to wake up, apparently prompted by their real estate cohorts, to trace that mistake in a contrived manner and compress the area to enable unbridled real estate activity to flourish all around Thotlakonda Hill, destroying the valuable archaeological evidence. That the YAT&C Dept should rush into such an ugly display of open collusion with the real estate developers, without consulting the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), betrays the questionable motives driving the denotification,” he alleged.

Also, the secrecy with which GORt No 131 dated 31-7-2021 was issued is something that has never been on display so far in the administration of the State, he noted. On 5-8-2021, while scanning the AP Portal for the latest GOs issued, to my surprise, he had found an entry, “GORt-131 dated 31-7-2021 ‘confidential’ “, which he suspected to be the final GO of denotification.

This showed that the present government is afraid of functioning transparently and afraid to remain accountable to the public. A government which thinks it can run administration on the basis of hidden GOs is grossly mistaken and it was unfortunate that senior civil servants and advisors, highly paid at the expense of the people, with fairly secure service conditions, should consider themselves subservient to their political masters, not committed to the law of the land, Dr. Sarma said, adding that there could not be anything more despicable than how the YAT&C Dept continued to hide the GO from the public.

“We would not have been able to get hold of a copy of this infamous GO (GORt No 131) but for the fact that this had to be shared by the District Collector of Visakhapatnam in an affidavit filed by him on 12-12-2022 in another case relating to Kapulauppada (WP No.23352//2021). It shows that, however hard the government may try to hide the truth, it will come out one day or the other,” he commented.

Alleging that fraudulent ways and clandestine conduct have become an order of the day with the present government, Dr Sarma said that he had come across news reports that the State authorities had given false and misleading information in an ongoing case before the AP High Court, on the illegal excavations carried out by the State Tourism Department on Rushikonda Hill. The mindless damage caused to the Rushikonda Hill has been a matter of serious concern for the citizens and it was unfortunate that the State should engage highly expensive legal counsel from Delhi to argue its otherwise indefensible case of destroying Rushikonda, all at the expense of the people of the State, he observed.

Similarly, the clandestine goings on in the case of the highly valuable Daspalla lands in the heart of the city and the alleged involvement of senior political leaders, apparently with the political executive’s blessings, had raised a serious public concern and the State government, for reasons best known to it, is afraid of subjecting the Daspalla matter to a CBI investigation, as demanded by some, he said.

In this context, Dr. Sarma also referred to the non-transparent way in which the State government had recently sold off its equity share in the strategic Gangavaram Port to the Adani Group, perhaps paving the way for expediting privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant which had similarly raised questions about the motives of the political executive.

He also noted that there are widespread rumours going round that political party representatives, largely outsiders, have been active in grabbing the lands of the people of Visakhapatnam and its adjacent areas of north Andhra, often from helpless D-Patta landowners, illegally occupying ceiling surplus lands, inam lands, even evicting slum dwellers to take away their lands, illegally occupying other prohibited lands, to the detriment of the interests of the people of Uttarandhra region. It was high time that the government took note of the fact that it could at best act as a trustee on behalf of the public in dealing with public lands and any attempt to treat the government as its zamindari would constitute a serious breach of the public trust.

Dr. Sarma stated that the state government should know that the Thotlakonda Buddhist site and its surroundings have a sentimental value for many Buddhists in this area and elsewhere in the country. By resorting to issuing orders to fragment the Buddhist stretch around Thotlakonda Hill and alienating the same for real estate activity would hurt their sentiments, as such orders affect the sanctity of the area, he opined.