Telangana’s unique textile crafts listed by UNESCO

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:23 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Siddipet Gollabhama sarees, Himru weaving and Gongadi sheep wool blankets have been featured in the UNESCO’s list of nearly 50 iconic textile crafts of the country.

UNESCO, in its “Handmade for the 21st Century: Safeguarding Traditional Indian Textile” report, listed the histories and legends behind the textiles, especially the strenuous efforts put in by the weavers.

Describing the history and significance of Siddipet Gollabhama saris, the UNESCO’s report says about eight to thirteen of these motifs are woven on the pallu (the loose end draped over the shoulder), and about thirteen to fifteen Gollabama motifs woven on the lower border, but none on the upper border.

The body of the sari is plain or has butas(motifs). These saris are made of cotton. Another important feature of Gollabama saris is that the motifs are not woven on the loom but made entirely by hand, it adds.

Handmade textiles appear to be fast dwindling in the face of the demands of modernity. In this context, it is absolutely essential that handmade textiles are taken stock of, and that they are properly mapped in all their diversity, UNESCO Director Eric Falt said in the foreword of the report, adding that lot of effort went into identification and collating a representative sample of Indian textile crafts from across the country that merit special consideration.

Telangana’s Department of Handlooms and Textiles is taking up a Research and Development programme in the State. Under this initiative, it has revised the intricate and near extinct Pitambari sarees, Siddipet Gollabhama sarees, Telia rumal weaving, HIMRU weaving, Armoor silk sarees. Now, the department is coming up with Ramappa sarees to commemorate Ramappa temple being recognized as the UNESCO’s World Heritage Site.