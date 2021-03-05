Ease of Living Index unrealistic, says Hyderabad Mayor

Hyderabad Mayor said the city had been registering fast-track progress compared to other metros on the infrastructure and development fronts

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Friday expressed her displeasure at the ‘Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020’ rankings, which placed Hyderabad at 24th rank.

The Hyderabad Mayor said the city had been registering fast-track progress compared to other metros on the infrastructure and development fronts.

She reminded that Hyderabad had won accolades for the development, safety and security, infrastructure and quality of living, and has been recognised as the best city on several parameters by different international agencies.

On the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs EoLI 2020 rankings, the Mayor raised objections on methodologies adopted and the process involved in collecting information. She described the methodology as unscientific and the rankings unrealistic.

