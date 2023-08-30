Eastern Naval Command Chief meets Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM YS Jagan

During the interaction, Vice Admiral Pendharkar, AVSM, VSM briefed the Governor on major operational issues of the Command and the conduct of MILAN 2024.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:14 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Tadepalle : Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar has met the Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chief Minister and briefed them on major operational issues of the Command and the conduct of MILAN 2024, a multilateral naval exercise.

The naval officer told Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday that Visakhapatnam would host the Milan 2024, a multilateral naval exercise, under the auspices of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in February 2024. Dignitaries and navies from 57 countries are expected to participate in Milan 2024.

During the interaction, Vice Admiral Pendharkar, AVSM, VSM briefed the Governor on major operational issues of the Command and the conduct of MILAN 2024.

The meeting covered important issues pertaining to civil-military coordination and coastal security framework.

Rajesh Pendharkar recently assumed charge as ENC Chief.

In a separate courtesyÂ meeting with the Chief Minister, Vice Admiral Pendharkar explained the various initiatives undertaken by the Indian Navy to overcome the challenges arising in relation to maritime security in the Eastern Seaboard.\ CM Jagan presented an idol of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to Pendharkar and in return, the ENC Chief presented the CM with an INS Visakhapatnam ship replica.

Senior Navy officers Captain VSC Rao, Captain Rohit Kattoju, Commander YK Kishore and Lieutenant Saikrishna were also present in the meeting.