Easy tips to get glowing skin

Hyderabad: For couples in love and hopeful singles, February is the Paris of all months and Valentine’s Day is the most awaited time of the year.

It doesn’t matter if you are going on a special date for a romantic night out, looking for one or just a walk with friends and family, Valentine’s Day gives you the perfect excuse to pamper yourself to look romantic, sweet, presentable, and attractive with flawless-looking radiant skin with youthful glow.

Water-based moisturiser is the key to glowing skin. Moisturisers provide a good base before applying any makeup.

If your skin is clear, leave out foundation during the day. Use baby powder, or compact power. Pay more attention to the oily areas of the face like nose, forehead and chin. Press the powder all over the face and neck, with a slightly damp sponge to help it to set and last longer.

If you want to use foundation at night, choose a water-based one. Add a drop of water for a lighter coverage. Before applying foundation, apply astringent lotion for oily skin, or moisturising lotion for dry skin. Wait for a few minutes to allow the skin to absorb it.

Next, use concealer to cover up pimples and scars. Or, use two shades of foundation. One shade should be as close to your skin colour as possible. The other should be a shade lighter if the blemishes are dark. Take a little light-coloured foundation and apply it directly on the pimple or pimple scar. Avoid rubbing or smearing. Pat it into the skin. Then apply your normal foundation on the face and using a moist sponge, spread it evenly, going outwards. Remember the neck too.

Blusher comes next. Use powder blusher. Pink or peach blusher would suit most skin tones. Apply on the cheekbones and slightly below it. Use your finger tips to dot the area with blusher. Then, blend with the brush, outwards and slightly upwards. Apply highlighter on the cheekbones. Choose ivory or pale pink. Blend well.

For the eyes, use a brown eye shadow on the eyelids. Use the same brown shadow under the lower lashes, instead of eyeliner or kajal. Take a darker brown eye shadow and apply it on the upper lid, close to the upper lashes. The entire effect will be natural. If you want to line the eyes, use an eye pencil. Give your eyes a light touch of mascara. Make sure the lashes do not stick together. Brush them with an eyelash comb.

For a more dramatic effect, use a dark brown or dark grey eye shadow on the eyelids close to the lashes and stroke it upwards and outwards. For the smokey-eyed look, line the eyes with eyeliner close to the lashes and then smudge the eyeliner slightly with a sponge tipped applicator.

Exfoliate your lips the night before date night with a gentle lip scrub to remove dead skin cells, soften them and improve the look and application of your lipstick.

For buttery soft and smooth lips, plain gloss can be enough for the day, or add a touch of gloss over light pink or mauve lipstick. Avoid using lip liners and just brush the lips with lipstick, going for shades of pink, from pale pink, to rose or tawny pink. At night, go for rose, coral or bronze, or just stick to pink. Go with a soft pink or berry hue no more than two shades darker than your natural lip colour to keep your lips coloured without going overboard.

Wear a light flowery or lemony fragrance, nothing too overpowering. As the last step, touch up your nails, smooth your strands, and spritz on some perfume. You’re ready to go!

Shahnaz Husain

