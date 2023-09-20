Economist Shankar Acharya appointed chancellor of AP Central University

The newly appointed chancellor had also been a member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) during the later half of his eight-year tenure as the chief economic adviser, said an official statement.

By PTI Updated On - 09:57 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Amaravati: Veteran economist Shankar Acharya was appointed as the chancellor of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Following a six-year stint as an economic advisor in the Ministry of Finance, Acharya emerged as India’s longest-serving chief economic adviser (CEA), who advised Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Yashwant Sinha for eight long years between 1993 and 2001.

Since 2001, Acharya took up various assignments such as being the member of the 12th Finance Commission (2004), National Security Advisory Board (2009 – 2013), and also served as the non-executive chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank for twelve years.

He also served on the boards of several national research organisations, corporates, charities and also the Reserve Bank of India’s advisory committee for Monetary Policy between 2005 and 2016.

A doctorate from the Harvard University, Acharya has also obtained a BA from the Oxford University and went on to publish books such as ‘Essays on Macroeconomic Policy and Growth in India’, ‘Can India Grow Without Bharat’, ‘India’s Economy: Performance and Challenges’ among others.

Acharya expressed happiness on being given an opportunity to contribute to the education sector through the Central University of Andhra Pradesh.

