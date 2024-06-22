Ecotourism all set for major push in Telangana

Forest Minister Konda Surekha held a meeting with officials from the Forest and other departments to discuss measures for the proposed Ecotourism Policy, focusing both on tourism development and forest protection.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC) is making all efforts to repair and revamp the facilities, including installing four tents at Forest Guest House in Vikarabad and to launch a Eco-Tourist project under a pilot initiative in a couple of weeks.

Efforts were also on to introduce a safari service at Ananthagiri, trekking, caravan camping and boating facilities at Kotipally lake. The TGFDC had identified 11 circuits across the State that could be developed as eco-tourism destinations in the first phase.

Already, a Consultative Committee to develop tourist circuits in the State was constituted. Accordingly, a high-level session took place at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The core aim of the meeting was to devise a sustainable and integrated eco-tourism strategy that harmonizes the growth of the tourism sector with the imperative of forest conservation.

During the meeting, it was decided to frame a draft policy in two weeks and convene another meeting to deliberate on recommendations in the draft policy. A comprehensive policy would be prepared in a month and the same would be submitted to the State government for approval, said an officer, who participated in the meeting.

The Minister said investment in eco-friendly infrastructure, including sustainable lodging, renewable energy sources, and green transportation options, keeping in consideration the forest and wildlife laws would be made possible by introducing an Ecotourism Policy.

Forest officials stressed on the need to involve local people in eco-tourism projects and ensure economic and social benefits for them.

Similarly unless people across different sections get an opportunity to explore forests and wildlife, it would be impossible to generate public responsibility towards preservation and perpetuation of forests and bio-diversity in the State, officials said. During the meeting, it was also recommended that the ecotourism projects in forest areas should be managed by a separate division in TGFDC.

The TGFDC Ecotourism wing under the “Deccan Woods and Trails” brand would be the executive agency and coordinating private investments, partnerships among different government departments. Development of digital tools and mobile apps to provide tourists with comprehensive information and facilitate eco-friendly travel planning was also discussed.