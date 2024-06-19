Officials ignore protocol in Medak, BRS cadre protest

Medak: Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) leaders protested as officials failed to follow the protocol during a programme organised in Kulcharam mandal on Wednesday. As the officials did not arrange chairs for elected representatives of the BRS, MLA Vakiti Sunitha Lakshma Reddy raised the issue before Minister Konda Surekha.

The issue aggravated as Surekha and Sunitha also entered into an argument. During the Badi Bata programme at Kulcharam mandal headquarters on Wednesday, the BRS cadre protested accusing the officials of ignoring protocol as they did not arrange chairs for the BRS MPP and ZPTC on the stage.

The BRS and Congress cadre raised slogans against each other while Surekha and Sunitha made them calm down. Later, they went on to inaugurate a newly built MPP office building in Kulcharam where Surekha gave the scissors to Congress leader Avula Raji Reddy to cut the ribbon.

However, Sunitha confiscated the scissors from Raji Reddy which caused a heated argument between them.

Later, Surekha inaugurated the building. As the Minister went to participate in multiple programmes across the Narsapur constituency, such issues continued to crop up. When asked, Surekha said the BRS did not follow protocol when they were in power.

The Minister went on to say that they would give due respect to Congress leaders even in official meetings even though they did not hold any official positions.