ED, IT raids in Karimnagar continue; Raids on MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra too

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:21 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Karimnagar: Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax officials, who had on Wednesday carried out raids on houses and offices of granite businesspersons in Karimnagar including the residence of BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, are continuing the raids on Thursday as well.

Five teams of ED and IT officials carried out searches in various granite units in Bavupeta, Nagulamalyala and Khazipur in Kothapalli mandal. According to reports, the teams on Thursday also conducted raids on establishments related to Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra too. The teams are said to have inspected Deccan Granites in Karimnagar, while another team reportedly conducted searches in the MP’s residence in Hyderabad as well.

In Karimnagar, the Central teams reportedly conducted searches in offices of SVG Granites owned by Venugopal Karva, Gangasthan Granites and Deccan Granites and also on the house and office of Venugopal Karva.

Meanwhile, reacting to ED and IT raids, Minister Gangula Kamalakar said there was no truth in rumors that he had been asked to appear before the ED office in Hyderabad for further investigation. He was ready to appear for any questioning if he was invited by ED officials, he said, adding that he had cut short his foreign tour only to cooperate with the investigation officials by providing required information.