Will extend complete cooperation: Minister Gangula on ED, IT raids

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:27 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar assured to extend complete cooperation to the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department which conducted raids on his house, office and other places in connection with granite mining. He denied any irregularities in his company which was being operated after obtaining all permissions from the government in a transparent manner.

Kamalakar, who was abroad, had returned after being alerted on the raids. Speaking to mediapersons at Shamshabad airport, the Minister denied to have committed any irregularities through his companies. He said he had asked his family members and staff to provide access to the officials to examine all information and lockers.

“It is the responsibility of the investigation agencies to ascertain the truth. They should reveal whatever they have seized during the search operation,” he said.