ED questions Congress MLA G Vivek

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 08:50 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is learnt to have grilled Congress Chennur MLA G Vivek here on Thursday in connection with a case lodged against him for transactions between Visaka Industries Limited and a private security agency.

A case was booked by the Telangana police regarding transactions of over Rs.8 crore. This apart, during the Assembly elections, the ED had also registered a money laundering case in connection with transactions between Visaka Industries and a private security agency.

After the questioning, the Congress MLA spoke to the media and said that he had not violated any Foreign Exchange Management Act rules. “The ED investigations are being conducted since I left the BJP,” Vivek said, according to media reports.

It may be recalled that in November, searches were conducted at different places, including Vivek’s residence in Hyderabad and at his temporary residence in Hitec City, Mancherial.