I-T officials raid Congress candidate G Vivek‘s residence in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:02 AM, Tue - 21 November 23

Mancherial: Income Tax officials are conducting raids on the residence of Congress nominee Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy at Hi-Tech City Colony here on Tuesday.

The raids began at 5 am. Local police provided security to the officials, with the raids likely to continue.

Meanwhile, supporters of Vivek and members of the Congress reached his residence and staged dharnas protesting against the raids. They raised slogans against the State government too.