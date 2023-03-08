ED summons to Kavitha an attack on Telangana, says Andole MLA

The BJP was trying to control Kavitha, who has set up Bharat Jagruthi to empower women across the nation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:16 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Sangareddy: Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to MLC K Kavitha an attack on Telangana.

Calling it a political conspiracy to prevent Kavitha’s Bharat Jagruthi and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from expanding their activities across India, the MLA said the Union government had turned ED, CBI and other central investigating agencies into puppets to gain politically. Kranthi Kiran said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was taking revenge on its political rivals across the nation by using the ED and CBI as weapons.

The BJP was trying to control Kavitha, who has set up Bharat Jagruthi to empower women across the nation. However, Kavitha would not get cowed down by such moves. Kranthi Kiran also questioned why the BJP was not ordering any inquiries into the Adani scam.

At a time when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was exposing the Centre not granting funds to Telangana, the Centre was trying to threaten the BRS and Kavitha with such moves, Kranthi Kiran said, adding that the BRS would stand with Kavitha until the false cases were withdrawn.