ED tells Rohit Reddy it’s probing MLA Poaching case

The legislator who appeared before the ED officials for the second consecutive day, was grilled for nearly eight hours before he was allowed to leave l at around 11 pm on Tuesday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:04 AM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: In a surprising revelation, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday told BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy that they were questioning him in connection with the MLA poaching case.

It may be noted that Rohit Reddy is the complainant in the case and the case is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team of the State police. Though the BJP approached various courts seeking a CBI investigation into the case, the Telangana High Court had recently reserved orders in this regard.

Speaking to mediapersons after the ED questioning, Rohith Reddy said the ED officials informed him that they were questioning him with regard to the MLA poaching case.

“But I am clueless why the complainant is being questioned rather than the accused? At the behest of the BJP, they are harassing me despite me being in Ayyappa Deeksha,” he said, adding that the officials kept questioning him about details pertaining to himself, his family members, their income sources, properties and sought documents among others. He was asked to appear before the ED again on December 27.