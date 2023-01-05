Edelweiss Tokio Life kickstarts 5,500-km journey across India to raise organ donation awareness

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has commenced its three-week-long Organ Donation initiative in the city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has commenced its three-week-long Organ Donation initiative in the city.

Kickstarting a one-of-a-kind relay marathon called Zindagi Express, the life insurer will tour nearly 5,500 km across the country to raise on-ground awareness regarding organ donation and leave behind a simple message to help people make the right choice for their organs – Pass It On.

Also Read Andhra couple to pledge organ donation on wedding day, inspire 60 relatives

For a 4th consecutive year, the life insurer will join hands with MOHAN Foundation, an NGO working to improve India’s organ donation landscape since 1997, to augment its awareness efforts, a press release said.

Sumit Rai, MD & CEO, of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said, “lack of awareness regarding organ donation poses a major challenge to realising that dream of secured life. Since 2019, we have been committed to raising awareness on this subject.”

Those keen on joining the movement can visit and pledge to donate organs at: Organ Donor Card (mohanfoundation.org)