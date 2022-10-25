Ediga Kendra Samiti’s Pranavananda Swamy wants CM KCR’s BRS in Karnataka

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:15 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Stating that the Goud (Ediga) community in Karnataka was being neglected but being used as a vote bank by the ruling BJP party, Arya Ediga Kendra Samiti national president Pranavananda Swamy wanted the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) to contest elections in Karnataka.

The Telangana government was implementing several welfare measures for the Goud community. In contrast, the BJP government in Karnataka had banned toddy tapping and sales since 2004, he said, pointing out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had initiated measures to revive toddy tapping and other traditional occupations and was ensuring welfare of different Backward Class communities.

Unfortunately, the BJP government in Karnataka was working against the welfare of BCs, especially the Ediga community, said Pranavananda Swamy, who is also the seer at the Brahmasri Narayana Guru Shakthi Peetham.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is working for welfare and development of BCs. We will invite him to contest the elections in Karnataka and ensure development of Ediga community as it lacks political support,” he said.

The Swamy is conducting a Padayatra from Gokarnam to Bengaluru covering nearly 650 km to demand the BJP government to address different issues faced by the community. He was in the city to extend an invitation to the Chief Minister, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud to attend a public meeting on January 6, 2023 and address the community members.

The Telangana government is providing 15 per cent reservation for the Goud community in allocation of liqour shops, besides extending the toddy licence renewal to 10 years. A Neera policy is also being implemented and Sardar Pappanna Goud’s birth anniversary is being celebrated officially by the State government.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, the Swamy said Telangana was a role model to other States.

It was allocating land for BC Atmagaurava Bhavans, including Goud community and promoting traditional occupations. But in Karnataka, the State government was setting up Development Boards for different communities but the Ediga community lacked such support. There were seven MLAs and two Ministers from the Ediga community in the Karnataka cabinet but they were worried about their positions and not working for the community’s welfare, despite 70 lakh votes from the community, he said.

Ever since the Karnataka government banned toddy tapping, Ediga community members were facing difficult times in eking their livelihood. Many were finding it difficult to perform marriages of their daughters and offer quality education to their children, he said.

When the Court sought an explanation from the government, it had replied that chemicals were being mixed in toddy and hence it was banned, Swamy said.

“The government can enact laws and initiate stringent action against culprits, if they indulge in contamination. But it is not fair to make the entire community suffer by banning a traditional occupation” Pranavananda Swamy said.