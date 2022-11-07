Editorial: Endorsement of development agenda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:23 AM, Mon - 7 November 22

The outcome of the Munugode Assembly by-election reflects the triumph of development mantra over politics of hatred and victory of good deeds over empty words. Despite the devious designs of the BJP, which used every trick in the trade to vitiate the political atmosphere, the voters of Munugode gave a clear mandate for continuity in development. After a high-voltage campaign, the victory of TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy over his nearest BJP rival K Rajgopal Reddy comes as a repudiation of the politics of inducement pursued by the saffron party. In the run-up to the by-poll, necessitated by the resignation of Rajgopal Reddy from the Congress, a covert plan by the BJP to destabilise the TRS government was busted with the arrest of its agents who sought to offer Rs 100 crore to each of the targeted four ruling party legislators. This created widespread public outrage, exposing the BJP’s brazen misuse of money power. While sending out a clear message that they want continuity in the development agenda and a targeted focus on welfare, the Munugode voters have rejected the campaign of calumny. The verdict is an endorsement of the policies and programmes of the TRS government. It is also politically significant that the TRS has wrested the seat from the Congress which has now been relegated to the third position. The outcome has also proved that people will judge the contenders in any poll fray, not by their political rhetoric but by the measurable impact of the development policies on the ground.

The politics of bribery and inducements, mastered by the BJP, has no place in Telangana where a strong developmental narrative is already in place, with benefits reaching every section of society in a measurable way. A fine blend of welfare and development initiatives, a string of people-centric policies and a new benchmark in governance have together created a positive impact. Be it the revival of the rural economy, agriculture and power sectors, fast-tracking of irrigation projects and providing a helping hand to the vulnerable sections and to those who depend on traditional occupations, the performance of Telangana in the last eight years has been exemplary, so much so that several States have expressed keenness to emulate these policies. The voters of Munugode have also refused to be swayed by the divisive agenda. With a hard-earned statehood after a prolonged struggle and a new benchmark in governance, Telangana cannot afford to be dragged down by the forces of communalism. They need to be defeated in the ballot battle. The self-respect of Telangana people should not be mortgaged at the durbar of Delhi. Now that its tactics have been rejected by the voters of Munugode, the BJP leadership must come clean on the toppling allegations.

Also Read Editorial: Pak caught in chaos