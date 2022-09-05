Editorial: Game changer vaccine

Cervical cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths, after breast cancer, in women of reproductive age. India accounts for about a fifth of the global burden, with 1.23 lakh cases and around 75,000 deaths per year. The disease is largely preventable and a combination of early screening and vaccination can be a powerful tool to reduce the virulence. Against this backdrop, the first indigenously developed vaccine to fight cervical cancer could be a game-changer in India. Approved after phase-III clinical trials, the Cervavac vaccine has been found to be totally safe and efficacious against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), which is responsible for 85% of such cancers. Being indigenously made, it is expected to cost Rs 200-400 as against the imported ones available for Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,300 per dose. As a result, it promises to enable a big leap towards preventive and affordable protection against cervical cancer. The HPV vaccines are given in two doses and data has shown that the antibodies that develop after both are administered can last up to six or seven years. Regular precautionary screenings, such as Pap smear tests, can help in the early detection and cure of cervical cancer, but preventive healthcare being minimal in our country with less than 10% women get screened, diagnosis usually comes very late. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data shows that there are more than four lakh cervical cancer patients in the country at any given time. While cervical cancer is preventable if detected early and managed effectively, it kills one woman every 8 minutes in the country.

While indigenous development of the vaccine is a major achievement, the next big challenge lies in allocating adequate resources and manpower for vaccinating the massive demographic of adolescent girls aged between 9 and 15, to ensure that they are protected from HPV early on. Even boys are at risk of certain cancers, which are caused by HPV, although those cancers are lesser in number. In cervical cancer, nearly 100% is caused by HPV. Experts have been suggesting that school-based vaccination programmes will work effectively in this case. There is a need to ensure that those accessing public health must get the vaccine free of cost at government-aided schools. The involvement of private healthcare facilities and NGOs is also necessary for the success of the vaccination drive. The government should not lose time in including the vaccine in the country’s Universal Immunisation Programme. An estimated 50 million girls in the 9-14-year age bracket can be covered under the national immunisation programme. The Covid vaccination drive has shown the way towards overcoming logistical challenges in such a massive drive. The HPV screening and surveillance along with the vaccine will play a significant role in reducing the disease burden.