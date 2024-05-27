Editorial: Growing isolation of Israel

The move by Spain, Norway and Ireland signals a significant shift in Europe against Israel’s excesses in Gaza

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 11:45 PM

Benjamin Netanyahu

The decision by Spain, Norway and Ireland to recognise an independent Palestinian state is yet another testimony to the strengthening international opinion in favour of a permanent two-state solution to the vexed conflict. The move also reflects increasing public outrage over an unjust war being carried out by Israel on Gaza leading to massive devastation and civilian death toll. With over 140 countries in the world, including India, coming out in support of the Palestinian cause, Israel is facing international isolation at a level never seen in the past for its military offensive that violates all norms. This is reminiscent of the isolation that South Africa’s apartheid regime faced in the 1980s. One hopes that the latest assertion by the Western European nations would bolster the Palestinian cause and provide a fillip to the efforts towards a two-state solution, where both Israel and Palestine can peacefully co-exist together. The far-right regime in Tel Aviv has been expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank and is continuing to bombard Gaza without either toppling Hamas or bringing home all its hostages. The closely coordinated announcements by Spain, Norway and Ireland, signal a significant shift in Europe against Israel’s excesses in Gaza, widely condemned as genocidal. Notably, Norway, a key player in the Oslo Accords of 1993, has emphasised that recognising Palestine is crucial for peace in West Asia, asserting that a two-state solution is in Israel’s best interest. Ireland and Spain have echoed this sentiment, underscoring the need to break the cycle of violence that has worsened since the October 7 attack by Hamas and the subsequent Israeli counter-assaults.

The latest recognition is an act of powerful political and symbolic value and comes close on the heels of the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes. With the International Court of Justice hearing South Africa’s appeal to stop Israel’s attacks in Rafah, the global clamour for accountability and justice is growing. Hopefully, these developments will inspire other Western countries to follow suit and step up international pressure for a permanent ceasefire and meaningful negotiations to find a lasting solution. The growing support for a Palestinian state among European nations is a huge straw in the wind that will grow into a hurricane if Israel does not change course. Tel Aviv, on the other hand, contends that the establishment of a Palestinian state would pose an existential threat to Israel. On its part, India has been maintaining a consistent policy, advocating for direct negotiations to establish a sovereign, independent Palestine coexisting peacefully with Israel. It has reiterated its long-standing support for a two-state solution, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet condemning the initial Hamas attack was interpreted by some observers as a shift in the country’s stance.