Editorial: Lessons for India

India needs to emulate the policies of countries like Japan and Taiwan to be better prepared to handle earthquakes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 11:55 PM

India needs to emulate the policies of countries like Japan and Taiwan to be better prepared to handle earthquakes

Taiwan was recently hit by an earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale, the most powerful in 25 years, but the island nation has emerged virtually unscathed and minimised the losses. This was possible due to top-notch support systems including a stringent building code, robust seismological network, swift emergency responses and extensive public education campaigns on earthquake safety. This holds lessons for India on earthquake preparedness. While the Taiwan quake came as a grim reminder of the seismic vulnerability of the nations situated along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, the response shown by the tiny nation stands as a beacon of resilience. It has invested sufficiently in disaster preparedness. Despite the magnitude of the latest tremor, major losses were averted. One must remember that earthquakes don’t kill, buildings do. In many other countries, buildings fail to withstand tremors because of construction flaws, exacting a heavy toll on human life. India needs to emulate the policies of countries like Japan and Taiwan to be better prepared to handle earthquakes and minimise losses. The Himalayan plate border is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes in India because of its geography. The Indian plate colliding with the Eurasian plate is the main reason for earthquakes in the country. The Himalayas were created as a result of this collision, and the area experiences frequent earthquakes as well. Moreover, India has a significant earthquake risk due to its growing population and irrational land use for construction.

A study in 2020 said the Himalayan region is seismically one of the most active continental regions. Enough strains have been accumulated to trigger earthquakes of more than 8 magnitudes on the Richter Scale. There are estimates that these earthquakes can impact a million lives. India’s track record in disaster management has been far from satisfactory. The massive earthquakes in Latur (1993) and Latur(2001) had claimed thousands of lives. Making emergency response plans is essential for reducing the effects of earthquakes. This includes creating emergency shelters, evacuation plans and instructing staff members on how to handle earthquakes. When creating land-use policies, it’s crucial to take the possible effects of earthquakes into account. This involves limiting construction in earthquake-prone locations and making sure that new construction is designed and built in a way that reduces the risk of damage. There is a need to increase public awareness about vulnerability risks and teach them how to minimise the negative effects of disasters. While the timing of earthquakes cannot be predicted, it is the preparedness and precautionary measures involving the public that hold the key. Strict implementation of the building code for earthquake-resistant structures is also vital. The latest tragedy in Taiwan underscores the need for united rescue efforts, transcending the geopolitical divide. Its strategic semiconductor industry, vital to the global supply chain, faces potential disruptions, amplifying concerns amid its strained relations with China.