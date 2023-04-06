Editorial: Muzzling the media

The Supreme Court quashing the ban on MediaOne TV is a watershed moment in shielding the media from state excesses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Fri - 7 April 23

The Supreme Court quashing the ban on MediaOne TV is a watershed moment in shielding the media from state excesses

Hyderabad: A robust, free and independent media is the bedrock of democracy. Despite disagreements with the content, those in power must, at all times, desist from controlling the media narratives. The NDA government’s record in upholding the freedom of not just the media organisations but of all other independent institutions has been pathetic. The recent action targeting MediaOne TV, a Kerala-based news channel, is an illustration of the hostile and biased attitude. However, the Supreme Court has stepped in and rightly quashed the ban on the channel. While doing so, the apex court has underlined the importance of an independent press. It held that a free press shone a light on the functioning of the state, and any restrictions on the media may create homogenised views on society and politics. Such a situation is dangerous for a vibrant democracy, where the media has possibly an even bigger role in educating the population, curbing misinformation and holding the powerful to account than in advanced nations. The court’s judgment is a watershed moment in shielding the media from state excesses. What is baffling is that the Centre had invoked the clause of national security to cancel the licence of the media organisation. The present atmosphere in the country is so vitiated that any criticism of the central government or its policies is viewed as anti-national activity, and legal procedures and gaps in statutes are weaponised to keep people not convicted of any crimes behind bars.

No wonder that the country has dropped eight places to 150 — out of 180 countries — on the World Press Freedom Index, compiled by the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) for 2022. This is a poor commentary on the state of media freedom in a country that takes pride in being the world’s largest democracy. Nearly three years ago, MediaOne TV was banned for 48 hours after the Information and Broadcasting Ministry objected to its coverage of the 2020 Delhi riots and said it violated the provisions of the 1994 Cable Television Network Rules. Last year, the channel was taken off the air after its licence was not renewed. When the channel approached the Kerala high court, the latter sided with the government after perusing material submitted by the authorities in a sealed envelope, denying the petitioners any opportunity to know, or contest, the reasons for the ban. However, the Supreme Court reversed the high court verdict. By this, the top court has raised the bar for any attempt to infringe upon the right to free speech and press freedom. National security cannot be used as a ruse to deny constitutional rights. The invocation of national security can be allowed only in certain rare and specific cases where the country’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity are threatened. This will ensure the protection of individual rights to freedom of expression.