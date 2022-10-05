Editorial: New voice for new India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

We are living in challenging times. On one hand, the core values of federalism are under threat with the BJP-led NDA government systematically trying to usurp the rights of the States and dilute the autonomy of the constitutional institutions while, on the other, the pursuit of politics of communal polarisation and hatred is weakening the fabric of our society and the secular foundation. There is a growing sense of despondency and frustration, particularly among the youth, over the wrong path that the country is being led into. There is now a historic necessity to build a new brand of alternative politics focused on ensuring high growth with a human face. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s foray into national politics, with the launch of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is a commendable move that seeks to fulfil this historic necessity and offer a genuine alternative socio-economic agenda. More than ever before, the time is now ripe for forging an anti-BJP formation at the national level to immediately arrest the depressing slide that the country has been witnessing over the last few years and restore social harmony. As an architect of the Statehood movement and as someone who has transformed the new State as a role model for development, Chandrashekhar Rao is well positioned to lead the political movement at the national level and become a catalyst for India’s renaissance. With a string of innovative welfare and development initiatives that have become trailblazers, Telangana represents the triumph of optimism over the prophecies of doom and the victory of perseverance over scepticism. Its flagship schemes, now serving as role models for other States, could be replicated across the country once the alternative front wins the public mandate.

There is clear and blatant discrimination against some States even in the legitimate functions assigned to them in the Constitution. On every issue with federal ramifications, the Centre has been quite insensitive while pushing its agenda instead of trying to get the States on board. The institutions meant to strengthen Centre-State relations are being weakened and made redundant. The principles of cooperative federalism are being observed more in the breach than in practice. In the last few years, there has been a growing tendency towards over-centralisation of powers, be it in the implementation of the GST regime, devolution of taxes to the States or pushing through the now withdrawn controversial farm laws that are not only detrimental to the interests of farmers but also amount to usurping the powers of the States. The regional parties must come together with other like-minded parties to forge an alternative front that will mark the celebration of true federal spirit. The people are now looking for a qualitative change in politics that ensures social justice and faster growth. The timely launch of BRS has generated optimism and hope across the country, given its mission to build a new national alliance based on an alternative policy agenda to put the country on a higher growth trajectory. India needs a fresh approach, a new voice and a new policy direction that can help bring about transformational changes.

