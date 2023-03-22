Editorial: Nip militancy in the bud

Punjab government’s crackdown on the followers of the elusive radical preacher and Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh reflects the country’s resolve to take on forces challenging the sovereignty of India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: Amid signs of rising militancy, the Punjab government’s crackdown on the followers of the elusive radical preacher and Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh reflects the country’s resolve to take on forces challenging the sovereignty of India. The entire nation must speak in one voice to condemn the fissiparous elements desperately seeking to revive their activities in the sensitive border State. India has suffered enough due to the Sikh militancy and cannot afford a throwback to the traumatic 1980s, a blood-soaked era of terrorism that left a deep scar on society and negated the gains of a prosperous State. As many as 114 people have been arrested so far in the crackdown that started last week, though Amritpal continues to evade the police dragnet. The situation is causing concern in the wake of a well-orchestrated plan by a section of the military establishment in Pakistan to revive the Khalistani movement and to make every possible effort to fan the embers of discontent. Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, which has been the brain behind the growth of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, has now instigated overseas Khalistan supporters to organise protests and demonstrations. The recent attack on the Indian High Commission in London and vandalism at the Indian consulate in San Francisco by Khalistan sympathisers must be seen as a desperate attempt by the ISI to build followership of Amritpal, the chief of the fringe outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. While drug lords were allegedly helping Amritpal Singh financially, the ISI is believed to be helping him with arms, ammunition and other logistics.

The AAP government, which faced repeated charges of going soft on secessionist elements, has finally taken the bull by the horns by launching a massive manhunt. The action comes weeks after the rabble-rouser’s armed loyalists stormed Ajnala police station, demanding the release of one of his aides. The police had to cut a sorry figure by tamely capitulating to the protesters. Having learnt the lesson the hard way, the authorities are now going all out to redeem themselves. Rising above party lines, close coordination and collaboration between the Centre and the State will be vital for keeping the situation under control. The investigating agencies must thoroughly probe the role of Pakistan’s ISI and various religious secessionist groups in providing funds to keep the pot boiling in Punjab. Some members of the diaspora, instead of confining themselves to matters concerning their adopted countries, are trying to create the dangerously misleading impression that the State’s residents are witnessing a reign of terror and repression. These are nothing but canards being spread to foment trouble in a State renowned for its hardy farmers and fearless soldiers. Unfortunately, countries such as the UK, Canada, the US and Australia have so far failed to demonstrate a firm commitment to stamp out the terror menace.