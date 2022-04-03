Editorial: Police reforms need of the hour

Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 3 April 22

Authoritarianism is anathema to democracy. For a pluralistic and open society like ours, democracy is the best suited model. Any institution that tends to deviate from the core values of respecting individual freedom, dignity and cultural and social diversity faces the risk of losing public faith. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana’s recent observations on the functioning of the police in general and the CBI in particular warrant serious consideration and a wider national debate. Lamenting that some of the actions and inactions of the CBI have raised questions regarding its credibility and that people hesitate to approach the police in times of despair, the CJI made a strong pitch for police reforms, an idea that has been hanging fire for decades. Unfortunately, the image of the police as an institution is often tarnished by allegations of corruption, excesses, lack of impartiality and close nexus with the political class. Instead of inspiring confidence, the police system typically evokes fear of harassment among the general public. It is a legacy problem inherited from the colonial rulers who had used policing as a tool to instill fear among people. This must change and the change should start at the training stage itself. There have been several recommendations by the expert committees in the past for improving efficiency and professionalism in the police system but the situation on the ground is far from encouraging.

Lack of adequate infrastructure and manpower, pathetic working conditions, especially at the lowest rung, lack of modern equipment, questionable methods of procuring evidence, officers failing to abide by the rule book and the lack of accountability of erring officers are some of the key issues adversely affecting the system. Reforming the police administration is long overdue, a fact acknowledged by the union Home Ministry in a recent status note. The CJI has rightly called for creation of an independent and autonomous investigative agency to insulate it from political influences. There is also a strong case for establishment of an independent umbrella institution to bring various agencies like the CBI, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under one roof. This body is required to be created under a statute, clearly defining its powers, functions and jurisdictions. Such a law is expected to lead to a much-needed legislative oversight. This umbrella organisation will help put an end to multiplicity of proceedings. The proposed central law for the umbrella investigative body can be replicated by the States as well because it is the State level investigating agencies which handle most of the cases and they must enjoy the same level of credibility as that of the national agency. Since the police have an active interface with the people, there is a need to re-orient their training modules to reflect the changing needs and sensitise them about the people’s concerns.

