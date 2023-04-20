Editorial: Prevent fratricidal killings

The Army must also go into the reasons why some soldiers are driven to these extreme acts and take remedial measures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: The recent firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab, claiming the lives of four jawans, is yet another grim reminder of the failure of the grievance redressal mechanism in the armed forces. The underlying factors for such killings must be thoroughly probed and addressed with sensitivity as they have a huge impact on the morale of the defence forces. According to official figures, at least 18 incidents of fratricides took place in the Army and two in the Indian Air Force (IAF) between 2014 and March, 2021. In July 2022, two Army men were killed and two others were injured in a fratricidal incident in an army camp at Surankote in the border district of Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir. However, cases of fratricide and suicide are much higher in the Central Armed Police Forces, with 29 paramilitary troopers having been killed by their colleagues during the 2018-22 period. The Army should review its internal systems to ensure a harassment-free life in uniform. It must carefully address this issue rather than sweep it under the carpet. The Army practises zero tolerance to fratricide. For instance, upholding life imprisonment and dismissal from service awarded by a court martial to a jawan for shooting dead his guard commander and attempting suicide, the Armed Forces Tribunal last November ruled that such cases should be dealt with strictly to maintain discipline. However, it must also go into the reasons why some soldiers are driven to these extreme acts and take remedial measures to mitigate the aggravating circumstances. The prolonged emotional stress in the most trying working conditions is taking a heavy toll on security personnel.

Round-the-clock vigil and constant threat to life can prove testing along with long duty hours, staying away from family and easy availability of firearms. The incident at Bathinda, one of the largest Army bases in the country, points to this ominous trend. According to a report by the National Library of Medicine, stress is an inseparable part of life for those in the armed forces. This manifests as mental disorders and disciplinary problems. Prolonged spells of stressful work with minimal rest can put a big strain on individuals. The regularity with which such incidents involving security personnel are being reported from different parts of the country should be a matter of concern. Recurring cases of fratricide call for an overhaul of the discipline enforcement mechanisms within the ranks. Concrete measures are needed, not just in terms of correcting the perception about the functioning of the security forces but also improving the working conditions and the overall welfare. A more compassionate approach is needed to manage the precious human resources in a challenging workforce. The government needs to assess why the remedial measures taken over the years have not made much difference on the ground.