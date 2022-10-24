Editorial: Punish purveyors of hate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

India is known all over the world for its centuries-old syncretic culture and ethos of assimilation. They define the essence of the idea of India. However, the recent string of hate speeches, targeting minorities, comes as an affront to these core values. Against this grim backdrop, it is heartening that the Supreme Court has taken a serious note of the issue and directed the police to take suo motu action against hate speech without waiting for any formal complaint. The apex court’s direction that contempt action could be initiated against officials for not taking action against hate speech is indeed a welcome development. This rap should prompt the law enforcers to punish the guilty promptly and, thereby, send a strong message of deterrence. Of late, the Hindutva-inspired rhetoric of intolerance has deepened divisions in society. Though there is no dearth of laws and court judgements that mandate registration of FIRs in cases of hate crimes, those who openly incite violence in the name of religion often go scot-free. The 267th Law Commission Report had also suggested making hate speech a criminal offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It is a disturbing trend that the hate peddlers often enjoy political patronage. Apart from violating the basic principles of the Constitution, these utterances amount to mocking the laws of the land. There should be no place for peddlers of hatred in a secular India, a country where every person has an equal right to practise and preach his or her faith freely.

All those who have faith in the Constitution must speak out strongly against the attempts to ridicule other religions and create dissensions in society. The manufactured sense of fear about the future of Hindus and Hinduism in India has been the hallmark of right-wing politics which must be countered. The perception that anti-Muslim, anti-Christian campaigns and vigilantism have the sanction of the powerful needs to be removed. Those in power and holding high office must speak out strongly and assure the nation that stringent action will be taken against those who call for violence against minorities. A red line needs to be drawn and enforced by the BJP’s top political leadership that it will not stand for the demonisation of the minority. If it fails to do so, then the much-touted ”Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” slogan will be meaningless. Fostering peaceful coexistence of the diverse sects and sections of society is crucial for India’s image globally as its voice gains credence in diplomatic and geopolitical affairs. The administrative bias against minorities on one hand and the spread of prejudice, through social media platforms, on the other is vitiating the atmosphere. This should not be allowed to continue. Judicial intervention at the highest level will, hopefully, nudge authorities to effectively enforce the law against propagation of hate.