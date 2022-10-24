Editorial: ISRO’s Bahubali moment

The Diwali eve marked a historic moment for India’s space programme as the country’s heaviest rocket soared into the sky from Sriharikota, carrying a record 36 satellites. The successful launch of the LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark III) is a testimony to India’s prowess in space technologies and marks a defining moment for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in establishing its capabilities to put higher payloads into space. It also signals India’s strong entry into the global commercial launch service market. The 36 satellites belonged to Network Access Associated Ltd (OneWeb) — a joint venture between India’s Bharti Global and the UK government. This is a mission of many firsts for the space agency. It is the first foray of the LVM3 into the commercial space market. And, with it, India also entered the heavier launch vehicle segment of the market. The mission makes it possible for India to capture a larger chunk of the commercial space sector. At present, it accounts for only 2% of the global market. This was a unique mission as it demanded the separation of all 36 satellites, with a total payload of 5.8 tonne, into 601 km orbit with the separation to be sequenced in such a way that the customer requirement of a minimum 137-metre distance between any payload satellite is met. The feat was achieved by orienting and reorienting the cryo-stage using the onboard thrusters. The LVM3 rocket can carry up to 8 tonne to low earth orbit.

The success of the LVM3 is particularly significant because it is set to carry Indian astronauts to space under the Gaganyaan mission. The launch mission was also a long one — over 91 minutes from the lift-off to the deployment of the last satellite. This was because ISRO had to ensure not only precise injection of the satellites into a 600-km orbit but also ensure that the satellites did not collide with each other during deployment or later. In the last few decades, ISRO’s achievements are particularly significant because the export controls on strategic technologies were used in the past to prevent India from developing missile or nuclear technology. Now, the equations have changed and India is on the other side of the table. The country’s satellite sector is on the cusp of a major transformation. According to a report by the Indian Space Association and Ernst & Young, India’s space economy is expected to garner nearly $13 billion in revenue in 2025. The satellite services market is projected to grow to about $5 billion and the ground services $4 billion by 2025. The highest compound annual growth rate of 13% is projected for satellite and launch services in the next three years. The proactive approach of satellite manufacturers and government organisations has generated a global impact.