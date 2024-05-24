Editorial: Too little, too late

Strict action, and not mere advisories, against violators of election code of conduct, irrespective of their position, will help restore confidence in EC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 11:45 PM

Strict action, and not mere advisories, against violators of election code of conduct, irrespective of their position, will help restore confidence in EC

The standard of campaigning in the ongoing elections has been a fierce race to the bottom. Instead of focusing on pressing public issues like unemployment and price rise, political parties have been indulging in vile personal attacks and invoking divisive agenda to garner votes. There have been no exceptions to this ugly display of political brinkmanship. The Election Commission’s directive to the major parties against the inflammatory use of religion, and caste in their campaign has come a bit late in the day. Pious advice, however well-meaning they may be, and mere advisories will not help effectively address the core problems of the campaigning. Strict action against the violators of the election code of conduct, irrespective of their position, would help restore public confidence in the impartiality of the poll body. Unfortunately, the EC has come under scrutiny in recent times for its inability to measure up to the standards that are expected of an autonomous constitutional body. When it came to addressing the complaints of code violations, the poll panel has not covered itself in glory. The opposition parties and civil society organisations have criticised it for not fulfilling its responsibilities effectively as the watchdog of elections. The integrity and the credibility of the Election Commission are central to the legitimacy of elections. Reinforcing its independence should be a priority for all stakeholders in Indian democracy, particularly political parties and the judiciary.

There is growing criticism that the EC has been reluctant to act upon complaints against the ruling party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Instead, it has sought to make false equivalences by giving generalised directions to political parties. For instance, there was no action when the Prime Minister made some highly objectionable remarks against the Muslim community while addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan recently. It was a fit case for decisive action by the poll watchdog. But, it was not to be. Now, towards the fag end of the poll campaigning, the EC has written to the chiefs of the BJP and the Congress, asking their party leaders to refrain from raising divisive issues that may cause tensions between different castes and communities. The missive to the political parties came a day after the EC pulled up former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and debarred him from campaigning for 24 hours. Gangopadhyay, who joined the BJP in March after resigning as a judge, too has not exactly covered himself in glory by targeting the Chief Minister. It does not behove someone of his professional background to stoop so low. The ECI has rightly reminded political leaders that their criticism of other parties should avoid all aspects of private life not connected with the public activities of the leaders.