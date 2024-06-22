Singareni will not be privatised, says Kishan Reddy

Addressing a press conference, Kishan Reddy said the Centre holds 49 per cent in Singareni and that it was its responsibility as much as it was of the Telangana government to protect the interest of Singareni.

Hyderabad: Amid allegations that the BJP-led government at the Centre was hatching conspiracy to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday reiterated that the interests of Singareni and its workforce will not be compromised and that the Centre would work towards the development of the company.

“There is no question of harming the interest of Singareni at any cost. We will see that the interests of the workers are taken care of and the company progresses in all the fields,”he said.

Accusing BRS of misleading people on the issue of Singareni, the union Minister alleged that the previous government destroyed Singareni economically.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarifying several times that the Centre had no intention to privatise Singareni, the BRS party was spreading lies and misleading the people of the State, he alleged.

“The BRS has completely destroyed Singareni in the last nine-years. Due to the interference of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS MLAs the company had suffered huge losses. The State government has to pay Rs. 30,000 crore to Singareni for supplying coal to State run power plants. TGGenco has to pay Rs. 8,600 crore to Singareni till March 31,” he said.

He said if the Congress government was sincere it should order a comprehensive probe into the role of BRS leaders in destroying Singareni. “If needed I will write a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to order a probe into the loot of Singareni assets,”he said.