Editorial: Trouble in neighbourhood

A turbulent Af-Pak region poses a greater risk to India and the world at large

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Tue - 13 December 22

The resurgence of terrorist activities in Afghanistan and Pakistan is a cause for major concern for the region, especially for India which has been a victim of cross-border terrorism for decades. There have been several high-profile attacks in Kabul in recent months claimed by the regional branch of Daesh. This is despite the promise made by the Taliban soon after taking control of the crisis-torn country last year that terrorist outfits would not be allowed to carry out their activities from its soil. The United Nations, in a report last month, said organised crime and terrorist organisations were “thriving once again” in Afghanistan. India has no diplomatic ties with Afghanistan and closed its embassy in Kabul in August last year after the US-led forces left the country and the Taliban took over. New Delhi had spent billions of dollars on infrastructure and humanitarian assistance in the country after the previous Taliban regime was toppled in a US-led invasion in 2001. No wonder the situation in Afghanistan was top on the agenda of the first India-Central Asia meeting of National Security Advisors (NSAs), hosted by New Delhi recently. A joint declaration, issued after the talks between the NSAs of India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan emphasized that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts. There are also concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The active presence of terror groups there poses a long-term challenge to India and the region.

Contrary to the earlier expectations of strategic advantage with the return of the Taliban in the neighbouring country, Pakistan is actually feeling the heat in the wake of increased terrorist attacks targeting its assets. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has continued to strike Pakistani targets from its bases across the Durand Line. In fact, last month, TTP unilaterally ended an uneasy ceasefire with Islamabad and conducted a suicide attack in Balochistan. And, the Pakistani embassy in Kabul came under attack on December 2, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility this time. The military bosses in Rawalpindi had earlier hoped to expand their strategic footprint in the region after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. However, the situation has quickly changed on the ground. A turbulent Af-Pak region poses a greater risk to India and the world at large. The use of Afghan territory by Pakistan-based terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba has serious ramifications for India which has invested around $3 billion in over 500 projects spread across various provinces in Afghanistan. These projects. India has extended liberal assistance to the Afghan people in the form of foodgrains, medicines and Covid-19 vaccines. New Delhi cannot afford to squander away the goodwill built over the past two decades.