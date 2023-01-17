Editorial: Unsavoury confrontation

17 January 23

Ongoing confrontation between TN Governor and State govt bears testimony to the attempts to dilute federalism

By systematically usurping the rights of the States and taking unilateral and arbitrary decisions, the NDA government has been striking at the roots of federalism that is the bedrock of the Constitution. Several instances in the recent past illustrate this deplorable trend. The ongoing confrontation between Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and the State government bears testimony to the attempts to dilute the core values of federalism. His unwarranted actions — suggesting “Tamizhagam’ as the new name for Tamil Nadu and skipping certain portions in the Governor’s address to the Assembly — have created friction and triggered demands for his recall. The persons occupying gubernatorial positions must avoid situations where their conduct is called into question. Ideally, they should serve as a bridge to resolve issues and provide leadership in protecting the constitutional interests of the States they serve. Unfortunately, the conduct of Ravi, a former IPS officer, has not inspired any confidence. The Governor’s impetuosity has angered the legislators of Tamil Nadu, a State known for strong regional feelings and resistance to imposition of Hindi. It is gross misconduct on the part of the Governor to change the name of the State where he is expected to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. Earlier, similar instances of confrontation involving Governors were witnessed in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Such frictions would severely dent the image of the constitutional functionaries and make a mockery of democratic values. This is ironic, particularly against the backdrop of the Centre’s oft-repeated mantra of ‘Team India’, a reference to cooperative federalism being the focus of the governance.

A constitutional logjam appears imminent with the DMK government taking up the issue with President Droupadi Murmu. Even as the two sides have been at loggerheads over pending Bills, their strained ties hit a new low during the Assembly session when Ravi kicked up a row by skipping certain portions of the government-approved text while reading out his customary address in the House. In his speech, the Governor omitted the paragraph that mentioned the names of Dravidian ideologues EV Ramasamy Periyar and BR Ambedkar and former Chief Ministers K Kamaraj and CN Annadurai. Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin then moved a resolution against the Governor’s ‘deviation’ from the address, prompting Ravi to stage a walkout from the Assembly. The DMK has stuck to its stand that the Governor is duty-bound to read out the entire text prepared by the government and should not resort to any omission or digression. It is beyond the Governor’s brief to let his personal views colour his pre-approved speech. His remarks on the State’s ‘regressive politics’ are also unbecoming of his constitutional office. A Governor must function within the framework of the Constitution and avoid a collision course with the Executive. Frequent standoffs will adversely impact governance.