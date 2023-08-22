‘Edo Jarige’ song from ‘Sagileti Katha’ is out now

Presented by hero Navdeep C-Space, the upcoming film ‘Sagileti Katha’ stars Ravi Mahadasyam and Vishika Laxman.

By IANS Published Date - 06:57 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: Presented by hero Navdeep C-Space, the upcoming film ‘Sagileti Katha’ stars Ravi Mahadasyam and Vishika Laxman. Set in rural Rayalaseema, the film is written, edited, and directed by Rajasekhar Sudmoon, who also handled the cinematography.

The film is jointly produced by Deviprasad Baliwada and Ashok Mittapalli under the Shade Entertainment and Ashok Arts banners. There has already been an overwhelming response to the trailer released for the film. The film’s first lyrical video song ‘Edo Jarige’ was released recently in Sarigama Telugu by Ram Gopal Varma in his den office.

Speaking on the occasion, director RGV said, “After watching the trailer of ‘Sagileti Katha’, I felt very excited. I wish the best to director Rajasekhar Sudmoon, who has successfully completed the film, and to Keertana Sesh, who sang beautifully and enthralled everyone. The movie will hit the screens in September. All the best to the entire team.”

Producer Deviprasad Baliwada said, “In the year I was born, RGV sir entered films. He directed the movie ‘Shiva’ when I was two years old, watching ‘Shiva’ and uttering the hero’s dialogues at an age when I had no idea what the words meant was quite memorable for me. RGV garu influenced me from my childhood; that’s how a seed was planted for me to enter films. From ‘Kanabadutaledu’, the first movie I produced, to ‘Sagileti Katha’, I really thank RGV garu for helping our movies… directly and indirectly.”

Director Rajasekhar Sudmoon said: “I am thankful to everyone who worked on this film. We got a lot of energy when our movie song was released by RGV sir. I owe him a lot… and also Navdeep who is presenting our movie. No matter how busy he is, he responds immediately and provides us with the things we need. Thank you, Navdeep Anna.”

Producer Ashok said, “Thank you RGV garu for launching our song… the output of this song is good. I think it will be a good melody song and everyone will like it. Jaswant Pasupuleti, Keertana Sesh, Kanakavva, and Pawan Kundani’s work has been very good.”

“‘Sagileti Katha’ is a beautiful and musical movie. Every song in this movie is good. I firmly believe that films with content will always be appreciated by the audience. Our movie trailer reached millions of views in a very short time and we are confident that this song will also reach a wider audience. Thank you so much,” said hero Ravi Mahadasyam.

Vishika Laxman, the leading lady, said, “Thank you to RGV sir. When I was listening to the song while shooting, I used to go into a trance. Apart from that, I enjoyed emoting for this song while shooting.”