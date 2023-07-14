Pre-release event of ‘Maya Bazaar For Sale’ series brings cast and crew together

ZEE5 is getting ready to bring the multi-starrer Telugu web original, ‘Maya Bazaar For Sale’ to its esteemed viewers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: ZEE5 is getting ready to bring the multi-starrer Telugu web original, ‘Maya Bazaar For Sale’ to its esteemed viewers. With a unique narrative style made as a satirical drama, ‘Maya Bazaar For Sale’ depicts the interesting aspects of various families in a gated community.

ZEE5 collaborates with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media banner for this sensitive, heartwarming and joyful drama. Directed by Gautami Chillagulla, the web series starts streaming on July 14.

Speaking at the pre-release event held recently, actor Navdeep said, “In the past, people in villages lived like a family. Every evening, they would get together to chitchat. Such kind of heartwarming emotions were effectively captured by the director. The world is made of all kinds of people and the director handled those differences with clarity. All the best to Rana who is carrying forward Ramanaidu garu’s legacy, giving opportunities to young teams and bringing new products. I am glad to work with the team of ‘Maya Bazaar’.”

Senior actor Dr. Naresh VK said, “‘Maya Bazaar’ is going to be a game changer on OTT. I enjoyed shooting for it. My look is quite different in the series. I always wanted to sport such a kind of look. I am very happy that I did it in this show. ‘Maya Bazaar’ will continue my success streak, as this is one of my career’s best works. Watching so many actors together reminds me of the ‘Baahubali’ premiere. Director Gautami’s passion resulted amazingly in ‘Maya Bazaar’.”

Eesha Rebba said, “I connected to the many aspects of our community while Gautami narrated this story. And I wondered whether Gautami would cast me for this role or not. I didn’t want to miss this project so I blocked it. I loved it so much. I am very happy to become a part of this project. Everyone should watch it.”

Director Gautami shared, “I am here because of my family. While shooting ‘Maya Bazaar’, my daughter had a high fever. I thank my entire family who stood by me and looked after her so that I could concentrate on the shoot. Shwetha (writer of the series) worked in TCS, and I worked in CSC. We used to talk about becoming filmmakers in the future. We dreamt about writing together and working together. I never thought I would do such a big series.”

“I thank all the actors for their effort and performance. Jhansi garu’s role is designed after my mother. Another mother’s role resembles me. I was doubtful whether Eesha would agree to do her role or not. But she is very sportive,” added Gautami who enjoyed every day of the shoot and says she is now “in a production hangover”. “I don’t know what to do tomorrow after getting home,” says the director who “wanted ‘Maya Bazaar’ to become a part of us like ‘Amrutham’”.