Education minister congratulates Intermediate toppers of Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Sirpur (T) MLA Konappa feliciates Jella Aman in Kaghaznagar on Wednesday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy congratulated Aman, Manthri Pravallika and Samala Harshita by calling up when they were being felicitated by Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa in Kaghaznagar town on Wednesday.

Sabita was all praise for Konappa for striving hard to improve education of his Assembly constituency and encouraging students by providing lunch and spoken English material. While Aman achieved the second first rank in the state by securing 990 marks out of the total 1,000 in MPC group, Pravallika registered 960 marks and Harshita got 950 marks.

Meanwhile, Collector Rahul Raj congratulated Jella Aman, Bhavana and Sai Teja, toppers in results of intermediate in Asifabad. He felicitated Aman, Bhavana and Sai Teja with a shawl for excelling in the results of the intermediate II year. He said that the toppers brought recognition to the district and to their parents by shining in the results.

The IAS officer commended District Intermediate Education Officer Dr Sridhar Suman and his team for improving the quality of education and helping the district to stand in the second position.

Aman was a student of a government junior college in Kaghaznagar town, while Bhavan Bhavan from a private college got 987 marks. Sai Teja, a student of TS Model School of Asifabad scored 967 marks.

DIEO Sridhar Suman, principals of the colleges Khaleel, MA Asif, Hanook, lecturer Yadagiri and staffers Afroz and Venkatesh were present.