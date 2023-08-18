Efforts on to promote tourism in AP: Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday said that the state government was making efforts to promote tourism and hospitality industry and place Andhra Pradesh on the global platform.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Delivering the inaugural address at hotel Hyatt Place, a four-star hotel in Gunadala near here,

he said that the government had come out with a good tourism policy and encouraged renowned hotel chains.

Starting with the Oberoi group to Hyatt hotel today, as many as 11 big brands were being promoted in the state, he said. Hyatt Place Chairman R.Veeraswamy, Minister for Tourism RK Roja, Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and others were present.