Juvvaladinne fishing harbour nearing completion in AP

This was disclosed at a review meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the construction of new ports and fishing harbours in the state

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Guntur: The Juvvaladinne fishing harbour in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district will be ready in another 40 days.

This was disclosed at a review meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the construction of new ports and fishing harbours in the state here on Thursday.

Of the ten fishing harbours under construction, work was going on at a brisk pace in the four fishing harbours taken up in the first phase. While 86 per cent of the work was completed in Juvvaladinne, 62 per cent at Nizampatnam port, 56.22 per cent at Machilipatnam, and 55.46 per cent of the work at Uppada fishing habrour was completed, officials revealed.

Regarding construction of new ports, tat Ramayampeta port, he south and north breakwater works were almost completed while dredging and reclamation works would be finished by next month.

Similarly, the south breakwater works had begun at Moolapeta port in Srikakulam distric.

Jagan also called for focusing on marketing for MSME products and adopt successful practices in vogue abroad.

