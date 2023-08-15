99 per cent of poll promises fulfilled: Jagan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

File Photo

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday said that the YSR Congress Party considered its manifesto as a holy book and the government fulfilled 99.05 per cent of the promises made.

Addressing the Independence Day celebrations after hoisting the tricolour at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here, he said that SC, ST, BC and Minorities filled 68 per cent of the Cabinet berths.

The Assembly Speaker was from backward classes while the chairman of the Legislative Council was SC, he pointed out, adding that as many as 56 separate corporations were set up for 139 communities of backward classes.

Disclosing that Rs.2.31 lakh crore was credited to the accounts of beneficiaries through DBT during the past 50 months, Jagan said 2,06,638 permanent government jobs were also filled during the period.

The compensation for crop damage was being paid in the same season and farmers in the aqua zones were getting power at Rs.1.50 per unit. Dairy farmers also were benefited with the price per litre of milk hiked from Rs.10 to Rs. 22 per litre, he revealed.

Jagan said that the construction of four new ports in the state had begun and the work of Bhogapuram international airport was going on briskly. Andhra Pradesh was no. 1 in ease of doing business for the past three years and the state attracted investments to the tune of Rs.67,196 crore with 127 heavy industries coming up, he noted.

Giving a call to stage a war on untouchability, the Chief Minister said that ruining the schools where the poor studied was nothing but untouchability and so were denying them education through English medium, refusal to provide free services in government hospitals and depriving them of housing.

The war should continue till the poor won and their standard of living improved, he stated.