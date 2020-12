By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Central Crime Station over phishing activity done in his name using fake email ID by some offenders with a malignant intention to cause trouble and mischief.

